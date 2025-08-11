Guwahati, August 11: In a shocking incident, a woman, along with two other people, was allegedly running a "sex racket" out of a unisex salon in Guwahati, Assam. The news came to light after police raided the establishment on Sunday, August 10, based on a tip-off, leading to the arrest of the three accused. The suspects have been identified as Binita Das from Bamunimaidam, Bikram Thakur from Paltanbazar, and Samsul Hoque from Rangia.

According to a report by the Times of India, the raid was carried out by the Guwahati Police’s East Division team following confidential information about illegal activities at the salon. DCP (East) Mrinal Deka confirmed that the arrests were made on the spot and that the accused are currently being interrogated, while the team seized incriminating evidence from the spot. He further assured that action will be taken wherever such unlawful operations are detected in the city. The police have registered a case and initiated a detailed probe into the matter. Guwahati Shocker: Woman Kills Drunk Husband, Digs Pit, Buries Body Following a Fight.

This is the second sex racket busted in Guwahati this month. On August 5, police uncovered a prostitution racket operating from a guest house in the city’s Joyanagar area, arresting four individuals and rescuing three women, who were reportedly victims. Guest house owner Bapti Hazarika was running the racket along with associates Jonali Chowkham, Ritumoni Gohain Rabha, and Riya Das. Officials said the group had been operating the illegal business for nearly eight months. Assam Shocker: Man Posts Morphed, Pornographic Pictures, Videos of Woman Online; Arrested.

The Joyanagar case came to light after a purported audio clip of a man and a woman discussing a prostitution deal went viral on social media. Police later revealed that the group offered such services either from their own guest house or by booking hotel rooms. The viral clip is currently under forensic analysis. Investigators are now probing both incidents to determine if there is any link between the two rackets or a larger organised network involved in the illegal trade.

