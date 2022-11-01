Hyderabad, November 1: In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old woman suffered a fatal stroke while getting her hair washed before a haircut, reported the Times of India. As per the reports, the doctors said that the woman suffered a stroke because a key vessel that supplies blood to the brain was pressed when the woman bent her neck backwards for the hair wash.

Reportedly, the woman visited the doctor after 24 hours after the original symptoms. As per the doctors, she had a slanted gait and was weak, which made the suspect it was a stroke. An MRI confirmed a stroke as clots were seen in her right cerebellum and in a key artery in the back of her neck.

What Is Beauty Parlour Stroke?

A neurologist, Dr Praveen Kumar Yada explained why such cases occur. "It happens when the masseur presses down on the neck and head hard, at times even twists the neck to produce a cracking sound. This leads to tender vessels getting injured, leading to a stroke. The usual symptoms are dizziness, nausea, and vomiting, among other things. The woman, after experiencing these signs, initially consulted a gastroenterologist. She was referred to a neurologist after the doctor found no gastric issues.

Reportedly, such health scares are often termed "beauty parlour stroke syndrome." The first known case of it was reported from the US in 1993. similar cases are common among men walking into salons for a neck massage. While these strokes often happen due to a pre-existing anomaly. It can be caused by severe injury to vessels too.

