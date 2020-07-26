The power of the internet has worked wonders for some who got reunited with their families and loved ones over a matter of retweets! Now once again, the good folks on the internet have united to find a woman's teddy bear that was stolen in Vancouver. Now if you're wondering what could be so precious about a soft toy, it was truly special as it had a recorded message of a dying mother for her daughter. A woman named Mara Soriano lost her iPad, some documents and her teddy bear but she doesn't care about the other things as much as the teddy bear as it holds a much strong emotional value. Her mother who passed away from cancer had recorded a beautiful message for her in it. People on Twitter have started a hashtag #findmarasbear and Ryan Reynolds has also announced a reward of $5000 for the one who returns it! New York Police Find Lost Engagement Ring, Twitter Helps Officers Track Down the Couple.

Mara Soriano was moving into her new apartment in Vancouver West End on Friday. She and her fiance were unloading a few things when Mara got a call from another friend and they got distracted. The bag which had her belongings was stolen. It had some of her documents, an iPad, passports and a teddy of the highest sentimental value. It was Build-A-Bear customised soft toy which had a recording of her mother who passed away of cancer in June 2019. The message said, "I love you, I' m proud of you, I'll always be with you." Awww! We can imagine why she needs it so bad. She has already filed a police complaint and put up pamphlets around. She also posted it on social media with the pictures of the Teddy bear and one with her mom in her final days. Twitter Helps Long-Lost Childhood Friends Meet, Sets Up Go Fund Me Page for Their Meet.

Any help appreciated pic.twitter.com/infn9Gyi2K — mara soriano (@drawmaradraw) July 26, 2020

Here is a picture of me and my mama in hospice. #findmarasbear IF ANYONE HAS INFO, PLEASE EMAIL ME. findmamabearyvr@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/zghnMPv70K — mara soriano (@drawmaradraw) July 25, 2020

As people are hoping and passing on the messages to find this soft toy, Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has offered a $5000 reward to anyone who returns this bear.

Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Mara is looking around the alleys around the home again and again and giving people an update on the progress. Picture of the plush brown bear wearing a white dress with red polka dots is reshared by netizens in a hope that someone somewhere will identify it and help it reach Mara.

Many others have offered support and kindness to Mara as she deals with this tough situation. Some even offered if they can make another such teddy bear for her, but it is the sentimental value to this toy that matters. We have seen the internet unite for finding people with small clues, let us hope Mara meets with her favourite teddy in the whole world too!

