World Elephant Day is an international annual event held on August 12, towards the preservation and protection of the world's elephants. The word “elephant” comes from the Greek word “elephas” which means “ivory”. The goal of World Elephant Day to create awareness about the problems of elephants, their conservation and better care of those in captive. African elephants are listed as "Vulnerable" and Asian elephants as "Endangered" on the IUCN Red List of threatened species. Meanwhile, these magnificent creatures have some incredible features. On World Elephant Day 2020, we bring to you some important facts about the big mammals. World Elephant Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History of the Day That Celebrates the Magnificent Creatures.

The observance was conceived in 2011 by Canadian filmmakers Patricia Sims and Michael Clark of Canazwest Pictures, and Sivaporn Dardarananda, Secretary-General of the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation in Thailand. The day was officially founded, supported and launched by Patricia Sims and the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation on August 12, 2012. Since then Patricia Sims continues leads World Elephant Day which now has the support of over 65 wildlife organisations and individuals across the globe. Here are amazing facts about the biggest living animal on land. When Elephants Saved Humans! These Moving Instances of Jumbos’ Bravery Rescuing People From Tragic Situations Will Inspire You to Become Better Person! (Watch Videos)

You can different two species of elephant, African and Asian from their ears. The ears of African elephants are much larger and are described as being shaped like the African continent, whereas the ears of Asian elephants are shaped like the Indian subcontinent.

African and Asian elephants also a trunk difference as the Asian elephants have two ‘fingers’ at the tip of their trunks, whereas Asian elephants have one.

The trunk that elephants use to drink water can contain upto 8 litres.

The gestation period of elephants is 22 months and baby elephants weigh around 100kg on average.

The average lifespan of an elephant is from 50 to 70 years. Male African elephants can reach 3m tall and weigh between 4,000 -7,500kg. Asian elephants are slightly smaller, reaching 2.7m tall and weighing 3,000– 6,000kg.

Elephants spend between 12 to 15 hours eating grass, plants and fruit every single day!

An adult needs to eat up to 150kg of food a day

Elephants bathe in mud to help protect their skin from the sun as they get sunburned.

Female elephants live in groups led by a matriarch, usually the oldest in the group.

Males leave the family group between the ages of 12-15 and may also lead solitary lives or live temporarily with other males.

Elephants are highly social animals and have a great memory.

They can display complex behaviour including empathy and understand other's grief.

The first International Elephant Day was held on August 12, 2012. The day tried to highlight some of the main issues the mammals are facing today including habitat loss, man-animal conflict, poaching among many others. This World Elephant Day 2020, let's protect these beautiful creatures.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).