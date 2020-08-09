World Elephant Day is observed on August 12 annually to create awareness about the jumbos. The day is to let you experience elephants in their sustainable environments where they thrive under care and protection. On World Elephant Day ensure better care of captive and wild elephants alike. The elephant is loved, revered and respected by people of different cultures and traditions around the world. Yet the magnificent creature is exploited around the world, as humans use it for their selfish desires. From poaching to being kept under human care, elephants despite their tremendous size are not allowed to be on their own. When Elephants Saved Humans! These Moving Instances of Jumbos’ Bravery Rescuing People From Tragic Situations Will Inspire You to Become Better Person! (Watch Videos)

World Elephant Day came into existence in 2011 by the initiative of two Canadian filmmakers Patricia Sims & Michael Clark of Canazwest Pictures and also Sivaporn Dardarananda (the Secretary-General of Thailand’s Elephant Reintroduction Foundation). World Elephant Day 2020 was launched on August 12, 2012, to bring attention to the plight of Asian and African elephants. Some of the problems which have affected elephants are increased in cases of poaching, habitat loss, human-elephant conflict and mistreatment in captivity. Both African and Asian elephants suffer the same issues. Adorable Pics & Videos of Elephants With Their Babies Will Leave You Wondering 'How Can Someone Ever Harm Them?'

African elephants are listed as 'Vulnerable' and Asian elephants as 'Endangered' on the IUCN Red List of threatened species. It is said that both African and Asian elephants face extinction within twelve years. The current population is said to be estimated about 4,00,000 for African elephants and 40,000 for Asian elephants, however, it is said that there are more elephants than that. Celebrities have often spoken about the need to protect elephants and their habitat. Often various events are held to create awareness about among people about jumbos and the need for their protection.

