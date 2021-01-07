To be featuring 'World Longest Penis' in a kid's show doesn't seem to a very wise move BUT Denmark’s state broadcaster decided to let it slide. They are now facing major backlash over this new cartoon, a character of which has a giant penis and keeps finding himself in trouble (even FR). All this comes amid a #MeToo wave in the Nordic country and critics are extremely furious. The controversy blew up this week after DR, aired the first episode of John Dillermand on its Ramasjang kids’ channel and the retaliation began with teh show title itself which translates to "John Penis Man". While the maker believes that they shouldn't be stopped from "telling stories about bodies", critics are completely opposing the show. The show airs five-minute episodes follow a clumsy man with a super long penis who keeps finding himself in trouble. 'World Longest Penis' in a Kids Cartoon! Danish Show John Dillermand Aimed at 'Sex Education' Gets Mixed Reactions, Watch Video.

John’s seemingly retractable penis is used to cook sausages, walk dogs, whip a lion and even to impress the neighbours. The penis is depicted as a long red-and-white-striped cord that extends through the fabric of John’s pants. While it’s never fully exposed, it is extremely evident and makes uncomfortable.

DR says the show is meant to be a light-hearted comedy targeted at children between the ages of four and eight. "We think it’s important to be able to tell stories about bodies. In the series, we recognize (young children’s) growing curiosity about their bodies and genitals, as well as embarrassment and pleasure in the body", makers posted on FB.

Critics say the show is in poor taste, especially in light of a #MeToo reckoning that has enveloped DR itself. "Is this really the message we want to send to children while we are in the middle of a huge #MeToo wave?" Danish author Anne Lise Marstrand-Jørgensen said, according to The Guardian.

"The series is made for our target audience, consisting of children age 4-8 and it must be at their level. The series is not about sexualizing the body", critics say.

