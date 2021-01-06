Most kids cartoons revolve around animals, fun and games, superpowers, magic and related themes. But a Danish show has pushed some limits as a way of teaching sex education! A brand new animated show called John Dillermand has the titular character with the world's largest penis. Yes, you read it right. The show is aimed at 4 to 8-year-olds and has character with a long "pee-pee" that often lands him into trouble. (Well, that's not surprising). But the show has got mixed reactions, as some find is humorous, while others find it too shocking for the kids. Man Eating Bat Sandwich in Australian Ad Sparks Controversy, Camping Advert Investigated for COVID-19 Reference (Watch Video).

Called John Dillermand it translates to John Penisman. The show is made by Danish public broadcaster DR Ramasjang. It is co-developed by Sex & Samfund, a Danish association for sex education. The show's track has lyrics that go, "He has the world’s longest pee-pee/There’s almost nothing he can’t do with it." The cartoon showcases everyday adventures of John but of course, his longer body part gets him into trouble all the time, but also helps him out. So in the title track itself, we see him floating with balloons tied to his penis or using it as a hunter on a lion or bouncing off it. Coming to an innovative sex-ed ad, New Zealand made one with adult porn stars.

Here's The Title Track of John Dillermand:

Following the episodes, there have been mixed reactions, some very strongly criticising the theme. One user commented, "Some real degenerate stuff." Another wrote, "i cant believe this is real." But the broadcaster have not budged. In a statement on Facebook, they said, "We think it's important to be able to tell stories about bodies. In the series, we recognise (young children's) growing curiosity about their bodies and genitals, as well as embarrassment and pleasure in the body." Meanwhile, some comments on YouTube have mocked it. The 12-episode show is said to go on as planned.

