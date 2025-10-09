Belarus vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming: Belarus started their 2026 World Cup Qualifying campaign with defeats in their opening two matches and drop to the rock bottom in the points table. They have a crucial game coming up at home against Denmark which they need to win at all costs in order to keep their qualification dream alive. Their opponents Denmark have a win and draw so far under their belt and are sitting comfortably at the top. They dominated their game against Greece and came away with a 0-3 victory which has boosted their goal difference. Belarus versus Denmark will streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:15 AM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Pushes Away Fan Looking for a Selfie Before Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier Against Armenia, Video Goes Viral.

Christian Eriksen marks his return to the Danish team after missing out in the last round of qualifiers. The former Manchester United star now plays his club football at Wolfsburg and has a key role to play in their midfield, where he will be joined by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Christian Norgaard. Rasmus Hojlund has been in good form for new club Napoli and will lead their forward play alongside Mikkel Damsgaard.

Yegor Parkhomenko, Pavel Zabelin and Zakhar Volkov will form the back three for Belarus with Sergey Karpovich and Kiryl Pyachenin as the pick for the crucial wingback role. Max Ebong will lead the efforts in midfield for the home side and will be supported by Yevgeny Malashevich. Herman Barkouski features as the lone striker up top for the Belarusians.

Belarus vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Belarus vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Friday, October 10 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue ZTE Arena Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Belarus vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Belarus national football team will take on the Denmark national football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Friday, October 10. The Belarus vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be played at the ZTE Arena, and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Belarus vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Belarus vs Denmark live telecast is likely to be available on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For Belarus vs Denmark online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Belarus vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Belarus vs Denmark live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Belarus will make themselves compact in order to fend off the wave after wave of Danish attack but it might prove to be futile at the end.

