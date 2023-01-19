Gary Lineker, the host of Match of the Day, has been going viral on social media ever since the incident when a YouTube prankster disrupted the broadcast's live coverage with XXX sex noises from porn films. As Lineker provided pre-match build-up before the Wolves vs. Liverpool match, sounds from a XXX pornographic video could be heard. A planted mobile phone was found during a frantic studio search, and on Tuesday's episode of the show, YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis claimed responsibility for the trick. Gary tweeted a picture of the mobile with caption that read: "Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing." Sex Sounds That No One Prepared You For! 6 Noises That Will Turn You On in Bed.

Gary Lineker's Tweet:

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

The BBC issued an apology to any affected viewers. The hoax was carried out while Lineker hosted the programme with commentators Danny Murphy and Paul Ince in a studio at Wolverhampton's Molineux Stadium. Later on Tuesday, Lineker revealed that he initially believed a video had been delivered to one of the phones that they had unintentionally left on to Newsnight on BBC Two.

But he complained that it was "extremely loud," and he observed that the noises abruptly stopped each time the filmmakers left the studio to display a video clip. He therefore concluded that someone watching TV had to be the one who was remotely triggering them.

When asked by Newsnight how loud the sound effect was in the studio, the broadcaster replied that it was "very difficult" to continue with the pre-match build-up because he could not understand what any of the producers were saying in his earbuds.

The BBC issued an official statement which read: "We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening. We are investigating how this happened." Daniel Jarvis, a YouTube prankster, claimed responsibility for the act after sharing a video on Twitter that purported to show him at Molineux.

Jarvis received a suspended sentence in October of last year after being found guilty of aggravated trespass in connection with a Test match invasion of the Oval pitch in south London during which he clashed with England bowler Jonny Bairstow.

