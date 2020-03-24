Yulia Ushakova, Russian Instagram Influencer Wears Bikini Made of Medical Masks, Gets Trolled Online for Insensitive Behaviour (View Pic)

Yulia Ushakova (Photo Credits: yulia_ushakova/ Instagram)

The coronavirus has created a panic among citizens across the world. With the number of cases rapidly increasing, people are forced to stay back at home. Amid the ongoing stress, there has been a shortage of essentials like hand sanitizers, toilet papers and masks, among others with individuals running to panic buy. So when Russian Instagram influencer, Yulia Ushakova posted her picture wearing a bikini made of medical masks, people were rather appalled. Her social media followers trolled her, for insensitive behaviour, pointing out that there is a global shortage of face masks. During the difficult situation, her post seemed to be ‘very inappropriate.’ The picture of the fitness blogger in a coronavirus-themed bikini made from mask and respirators, which are of high demand globally has gone viral on social media. Burj Khalifa Lights Up With 'Stay Home' Message Urging All People to be Indoors.

Yulia Ushakova, posted the image during the weekend to her 500,000 followers on Instagram. She appeared to joke captioning, “I ordered a new trend of the swimming season 2020. The built in valves make it easier to breath, but the set needs to be changed every two hours! I don’t know if this challenge is already on Instagram, but I like the idea! What do you think?” as translated in media reports. Self-Quarantining Girl's Parents Give Her Company by Eating Meals From The Hallway, Viral Video is Giving Netizens All The Feels!

View Pic:

The post quickly went viral, but the comments were the exact opposite of what she might have hoped for. The post generated more than 9,000 likes, but not many appreciated her move. Especially, when hospitals are desperately in short of medical masks for the healthcare medics.

“There is a global lack of masks. This is the worst joke I have seen during these horrible days,” slammed one user. Another wrote, “In the moment when those masks can save a life, this is not the best kind of joke you can do.” A third user commented, “Totally stupid and disrespectful to all doctors and all those who are suffering. Unfollow right away. Enough.”

The coronavirus cases have passed 381,000 globally. Two-thirds of India’s 1.34 billion people are under movement restrictions. Countries across Europe remain under lockdown, and the United Kingdom has banned people from leaving home except for ‘very limited’ reasons.