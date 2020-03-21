Self-Quarantining Girl's Parents Give Her Company by Eating Meals From The Hallway, Viral Video is Giving Netizens All The Feels!

Girls parents join her for meals (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

The medical crisis of Coronavirus has gripped everyone around the world. With countries severely striving to win the battle against this deadly pandemic, everyone has been forced to stay indoors. Those who have a travel history have been advised to self-quarantine. This isolation can get boring with no company, but a video of a self-quarantining girl being accompanied by parents to eat meals together is going viral. The girl had returned from Italy, which is now among the worst-affected regions by COVID-19. While self-quarantining for 14 days, her parents made sure, the family ate together and joined her from the hallway. She shared the video of Twitter and it is giving people all the feels. Elderly Man Stands Outside Wife's Nursing Home With Balloons and Card to Wish On Their 67th Marriage Anniversary (View Viral Pic).

A Twitter user by the name Mia shared this beautiful moment of how her parents joined her for meals. The idea of self-quarantining also requires people to maintain a distance from anyone else, as the touch can spread the virus. But to ensure that their daughter does not feel alone, her parents along with her pet sat in the hallway during the mealtime on each of the days! She posted a video compiling every meal when her parents arranged a table in the hallway outside her room and joined her for meals. The video has garnered over 12 million views in just two days and making people emotional to see the great familial bond. Coronavirus Outbreak: Kids Organise Cello Concert on Porch of An Elderly Woman In Self-Quarantine in Ohio, Wins Hearts (Watch Video).

Watch The Viral Video Here:

i just got back from italy & was required to self quarantine in my room for 14 days so my parents ate every meal with me from the hallway. i don’t deserve them :’) pic.twitter.com/0mwLSdkIdv — mia (@miabongo) March 19, 2020

It is just so adorable! Her father even decorates the table on some days to make it luxurious. The video has got over a million likes and very heartful comments.

The video has tugged at the hearts of many netizens, some getting parents goals from the parents of the girl. It is lovely how families are uniting through these tough times.