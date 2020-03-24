Burj Khalifa Lights Up With 'Stay Home' Message Urging All People to be Indoors (View Pics and Video)

Burj Khalifa stay home message (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Coronavirus outbreak is spreading far and wide with over 379,000 cases and over 15,000 deaths. Right now, the only possible way to contain deadly flu is to stay at home and practice social distancing. The world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa also lit up to read #StayHome, to spread the message to everyone, not just in UAE but to people everywhere. Being a very popular tourist spot, people are always coming around, so it seems apt to have the message "Stay Home". Pictures and videos of the Burj Khalifa lit up to give this very important message have been shared on social media. In order to flatten the curve of the steep rise in cases, it is necessary that people stay indoors and avoid the community spread. Coronavirus in UAE: Abu Dhabi Closes All Major Tourist Attractions, Including Louvre Museum.

Burj Khalifa has time and again light up in displays to mark different occasions, like welcoming the New Year or even to offer support and solidarity. A few days ago, the entire building was lit in colours of the Italian flag, to offer support to the worst-hit countries by COVID-19 right now. Along with the Italian flag, they had a message that read, "We are with you." Last night, to reinforce the need to stay home, the building lit up with a message 'Stay Home.' Burj Khalifa in Dubai Lit up in Tricolour to Mark 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi; Watch Video.

Check Pics and Videos of Burj Khalifa Lit Up With Message of 'Stay Home':

Why Aren't You'll Listening?

Even Burj Khalifa tired of some of y’all not listening pic.twitter.com/BB6abBpb22 — 𝚂𝙰𝙽𝙰𝚉🎠 (@namdimples) March 23, 2020

Icon, With an Iconic Message

In case, you hadn't seen the solidarity message for Italy, check it out:

@BurjKhalifa in Dubai, the world's tallest skyscraper and symbol of the United Arab Emirates, shined tonight with the colours of the 🇮🇹 flag alternating with "We are with you", as a sign of solidarity and friendship with Italy in the common challenge to overcome #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/hg99c6u1Ke — Italy in UAE (@ItalyinUAE) March 16, 2020

In the UAE, there are about 198 cases of COVID-19 as of March 23. The country has decided to close all commercial centres, and shopping malls along with open markets for a period of two weeks. Those violating the law would be charged with fines and jail terms.