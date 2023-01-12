New Delhi, January 12 : Tata Motors has unveiled a ‘Dark’ edition of its flagship SUVs – Safari and Harrier. With dark exterior and interior cosmetic updates and feature additions, these two SUVs look even more sporty and intimidating. Watch video for more details.

Tata Safari Dark Edition :

Tata Harrier Dark Edition :

Surrender yourself to the charisma of the all-new avatar of Harrier #DARK. Draped with the Oberon Black exterior shade and red accents, the power-packed SUV is an absolute stunner to experience at the #AE2023.#TataMotorsPassengerVehicles #TataMotors #TataMotorsAtAutoExpo23 pic.twitter.com/xk8u1TWvV5 — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) January 12, 2023

