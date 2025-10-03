Tata Motors share price (NSE: TATAMOTORS) opened on October 3, 2025, at INR 727.35, marking a inr 9.00 (1.25%) increase from the previous close of inr 718.35. This uptick comes amid a broader market rebound following the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to maintain the repo rate, signaling confidence in the economy . Analysts from Choice Broking have noted that the stock has taken support at the lower band of its Symmetrical Triangle formation, indicating the possibility of a bounce-back. With a market capitalisation of inr 2.65 trillion, Tata Motors continues to be a significant player in the Indian automotive sector. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, October 03, 2025: United Spirits, RBL Bank, and Maruti Suzuki Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Tata Motors Share Price Today

