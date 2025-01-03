Hyundai has started teasing its upcoming Hyundai Creta EV. The Creta EV launch is expected soon in India at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January 2025. It will feature a 51.4kWh battery pack and will offer a range of up to 473 KM on a full charge. A standard 42kWh version is also expected, which may provide a driving range of 390 KM. The Hyundai Creta Electric can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds and will support fast charging to reach from 10 per cent to 100 per cent in approximately 58 minutes. The charging port will be integrated into the front of the EV. Hyundai will provide a battery warranty for eight years or 1,60,000 KM. The Hyundai Creta EV will likely come with dual-tone alloy wheels, Level 2 ADAS technology, and dual 10.25-inch screens. Hyundai is also expected to offer ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and multiple colour options. Tesla FSD 13.2.2: Check How Tesla Car Navigates and Shows Its Self Parking Skills in a Busy Lot (Watch Video).

Hyundai Creta EV Driving Range, Battery Options

Hyundai CRETA Electric —the SUV that sparks a new era of driving.​​ Unmatched design. Unstoppable power. Unwavering commitment to change.​​ Are you ready to be part of the revolution?​​ ​​#ElectricIsNowCRETA.​​ Coming soon.#Hyundai #HyundaiIndia #ILoveHyundai #CRETAElectric pic.twitter.com/nXxaOvP0Da — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) January 3, 2025

