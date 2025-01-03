Elon Musk-run X user ΛI DRIVR (@AIDRIVR) shared a video featuring a Tesla car navigating a crowded parking lot using the latest FSD (Full Self-Driving) version 13.2.2. The post highlighted the vehicle's ability to find a parking spot and stated, “FSD 13.2.2 finds a spot in a busy parking lot.” The video shows the Tesla car moving through a packed parking area by using its FSD system. It provides a graphical representation display of pedestrians, parked vehicles, and moving cars outside the vehicle. The car carefully scans for a free space, stops when obstacles appear, and finally identifies a vehicle exiting a spot. It then parks itself seamlessly without human intervention. Responding to the video, Tesla said, “Your car navigates the parking lot on its own.” Tesla Q4 2024 Results: Elon Musk-Run EV Company Releases Quarterly Results With Record Deliveries and Energy Storage Deployments; Check Details.

Tesla FSD 13.2.2 Finds a Spot in Busy Parking Lot

FSD 13.2.2 finds a spot in busy parking lot pic.twitter.com/1Hb46PqlHr — ΛI DRIVR (@AIDRIVR) January 1, 2025

Tesla Says ‘Your Car Navigates the Parking Lot on Its Own’

POV: your car navigates the parking lot on its own, sees someone pulling out of a spot, then immediately parks itself https://t.co/t5cDPkiXvk — Tesla (@Tesla) January 2, 2025

