Punjabi music sensation Dilpreet Dhillon has released his latest single, "BE," featuring actress Isha Sharma. The track marks a significant shift in music video production by drawing direct inspiration from the futuristic design and bold persona of the Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV. Blending high-energy vocals with a sleek, tech-forward aesthetic, the song aims to bridge the gap between the automotive industry and contemporary Punjabi pop culture.

The musical foundation of "BE" is crafted by the renowned production duo Desi Crew. Known for their ability to deliver hits that dominate both rural and urban charts, the producers have integrated metallic, high-voltage sounds to complement the song’s futuristic theme.

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