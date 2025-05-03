MG Windsor EV Pro to launch in India on May 6, 2025. JSW MG Motor India will launch the upgraded version of the MG Windsor EV in the next few days. As per reports, the Windsor EV Pro is expected to be powered by a 50.6kWh battery pack. The MG Windsor EV Pro might deliver a range of up to 460 km on a single charge. The upcoming EV from Morris Garages could also introduce advanced ADAS features, dual-tone interiors, and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) features. Windsor EV Pro may come with an electric motor that is likely to produce 136 hp of power and 200Nm of torque. The MG Windsor EV Pro is likely to be priced at approximately INR 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom), excluding the additional battery rental fee. Upcoming Car and Bike Launches in May 2025: From Tata Altroz Facelift to 2025 Kia Carens and 2025 Yezdi Adventure, Check List of Upcoming Vehicles To Launch Next Month.

MG Windsor EV Pro Launch in India on May 6

Moments are lived to the fullest, when it’s fully charged. With power that travels with you, every journey begins to mean more. Introducing Vehicle-to-Load in MG Windsor EV PRO. Arriving on 06.05.25.#BusinessClassGoesPRO #MGWindsorEVPRO #MorrisGaragesIndia #MGMotorIndia… pic.twitter.com/LY22zkSODc — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) May 3, 2025

