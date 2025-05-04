MG Motor India is preparing to launch the new MG Windsor EV Pro on May 6, 2025. The updated electric vehicle (EV) is anticipated to arrive with updated specifications and features. The automaker has confirmed that the Windsor EV Pro will come with autonomous Level-2 ADAS features. As per reports, the MG Windsor EV Pro will likely come with a 50.6kWh battery pack and is expected to offer a driving range of up to 460 km on a single charge. Reports suggest the vehicle could be equipped with an electric motor generating around 136 hp and 200Nm of torque. The MG Windsor EV Pro is expected to launch with a price of around INR 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom), excluding the additional cost of the battery rental. Volkswagen Golf GTI Launch Soon in India, Pre-Booking Starts Tomorrow; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

MG Windsor EV Pro Launch in India on May 6

A Business Class experience where safety is seamlessly built in, evoking a sense of confidence with every drive. Introducing Autonomous Level-2 ADAS in MG Windsor EV PRO. Arriving on 06.05.25.#BusinessClassGoesPRO #MGWindsorEVPRO #MorrisGaragesIndia #MGMotorIndia @TheJSWGroup pic.twitter.com/hl4K47xrz4 — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) May 4, 2025

