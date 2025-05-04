Volkswagen Golf GTI to launch soon in India. The German automaker is teasing the upcoming VW Golf GTI on social media platforms. The upcoming Golf GTI will feature an illuminated Volkswagen logo and signature red GTI accents. It will come with X-shaped fog lights. The car will offer a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Golf GTI will include seven airbags. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI engine capable of delivering 265 PS and 370Nm of torque paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The Golf GTI pre-booking starts on May 5, 2025. The Volkswagen Golf GTI price in India is expected to be around INR 50 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Altroz Facelift Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Volkswagen Golf GTI To Launch Soon in India

