Union Cabinet has cleared Rs 26,000 crore auto PLI scheme for electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The scheme will be effective from FY23 for five years.

#Cabinet approves the PLI Scheme for Automobile Industry and Drone Industry with a budgetary outlay of ₹ 26,058 crore. It will herald a new age in higher technology, more efficient and green automotive manufacturing.#CabinetDecisions #PLI4EV #AutoPLI pic.twitter.com/vAUybMzJQ2 — Jaideep Bhatnagar (@DG_PIB) September 15, 2021

