Tata Motors has unveiled the first teaser of the upcoming Altroz facelift. The new Tata Altroz 2025 is expected to be launched in India in May 2025. The new Tata Altroz 2025 will feature new LED headlamps with a new signature for the DRLs, a redesigned front grille, and an updated bumper with integrated LED fog lamps. The Tata Altroz facelift is anticipated to receive an upgraded interior, which is likely to come with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, and more. The updated Tata Altroz 2025 is expected to retain the same engine options, which will likely include a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. MG Windsor EV Pro Launch in India on May 6; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Tata Altroz 2025 Launch Soon in India

Just a glimpse is all it takes to turn heads and illuminate your world infinitely. Something special is coming your way. Visit https://t.co/HyER3OSDi5 to register your interest! #AllNewAltroz #AllNewTataAltroz #TataAltroz2025 #NewAltroz2025 #TataAltroz pic.twitter.com/Wby2y2BcqW — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) May 2, 2025

