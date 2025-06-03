Tata Harrier EV is set to launch today in India. The electric SUV is expected to come with a dual motor setup to deliver approximately 500Nm of torque. The Harrier EV could feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 360-degree camera. The vehicle is also likely to have all-wheel drive capabilities. It may offer a range of over 500km on a single charge. The expected price range for the Tata Harrier EV is between INR 25 lakh and INR 30 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota Fortuner and Legender Neo Drive Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Toyota Fortuner Hybrid Variants Launched in India.

Tata Harrier EV Launch Today in India

