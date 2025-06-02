New Delhi, June 2: Toyota Fortuner and Legender Neo Drive is launched in India. It marks a segment-first Neo Drive 48V in Fortuner and Legender to deliver electric assist for enhanced performance. Toyota Kirloskar Motor stated, "Equipped with an advanced 48‑Volt system, the new Neo Drive Variants offer improved fuel efficiency, enhanced driving performance, and greater comfort—delivering a more refined experience in urban settings and off-road conditions."

Toyota's advanced 48V Neo Drive technology is designed to boost fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. The Fortuner and Legender feature Multi-Terrain Select system. The setup helps to adjust throttle response, braking force, and traction control based on the driving surface to provide optimal handling in a variety of conditions.

Toyota Fortuner and Legender Neo Drive Specifications and Features

The new Neo Drive variants of the Toyota Fortuner and Legender remain unchanged, except for a "Neo Drive" badge on the exterior. The interior continues with the dual-tone leather upholstery and overall design layout. Alongside safety features like seven airbags, hill ascent and descent assist, traction control, and ISOFIX child seat mounts, the Neo Drive versions now come equipped with a 360-degree camera system to offer enhanced visibility and safety.

The Neo Drive variants of the Toyota Fortuner and Legender is powered by 2.8-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, now enhanced with a 48-Volt mild-hybrid system. The setup includes a belt-integrated starter generator and a lithium-ion battery to deliver smoother low-speed acceleration and improved efficiency. Much like hybrid systems, the battery charges during deceleration. The introduction of the new Smart Idle Start-Stop feature helps to cut down on emissions and fuel use by automatically switching off the engine when the vehicle is idle.

Toyota Fortuner and Legender Neo Drive Price

The Toyota Fortuner Legender Neo Drive 48V is priced at INR 50,09,000 (ex-showroom), while the Fortuner Neo Drive 48V variant comes at a price of INR 44,72,000 (ex-showroom).

