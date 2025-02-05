Tata Motors has signed an MoU with the Maharashtra government to restore more than 1,000 water bodies. The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Indian automobile company in the presence of CM Shri Devendra Fadnavis, NAAM Foundation Chairman Shri Nana Patekar and other senior dignitaries. The collaboration between Tata Motors and the government of Maharashtra aims to reduce the impacts of droughts and enhance water security in rural areas of the state. Shantanu Naidu, Millennial Friend of Late Ratan Tata, Begins New Innings With Tata Motors, Shares Pic With Tata Nano in Emotional LinkedIn Post.

Tata Motors signed an MoU with the Government of Maharashtra to restore over 1000 water bodies, in the presence of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Shri Nana Patekar (Chairman, NAAM Foundation), and other senior dignitaries. This collaboration aims to reduce the… pic.twitter.com/Tqs5wluGzS — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) February 5, 2025

