New Delhi, June 20: Mahindra is reportedly preparing a new version of its Thar 3-Door, which has remained unchanged for nearly five years. The Mahindra Thar facelift model has been reportedly spotted on test runs. Despite camouflage, several design aspects are said to be visible, suggesting visual modifications.

The development follows after the introduction of the Thar Roxx last year, and reports suggest that the upcoming Mahindra Thar facelift might bring major feature upgrades. While Mahindra has not made any official announcement yet, leaked spy images circulating online seem to indicate that an update is underway. As per a report of Rushlane, Mahindra is working on the Thar 3-Door facelift model. It might be launched in 2026. Honda City Sport Edition Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Mahindra Thar Facelift Specifications and Features (Expected)

Mahindra Thar has been recognised for its off-road capabilities, and now, Mahindra is reportedly aiming to enhance its capability. The upcoming Mahindra Thar facelift is expected to get minor visual updates like new designed bumpers, revised headlamps and tail lamps, reworked fenders, and new alloy wheels. It could get a redesigned front grille, possibly inspired by the recently launched Thar Roxx edition.

Mahindra is likely to feature a larger touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree camera setup to enhance driver assistance and parking. The Mahindra Thar facelift could come with a new 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is likely to support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Mahindra might include an LED projector headlamp setup paired with C-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs). The vehicle may come with a 18-inch alloy wheels. Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Spotted Testing, Likely To Launch in 2026; Know What To Expect.

The Mahindra Thar facelift is expected to retain its current engine lineup. The current 3-door Thar offers three engine options, which are likely to carry forward unchanged. It includes the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine with direct injection (TGDi). The vehicle may continue with the 1.5-litre mHawk turbo diesel CRDe engine and 2.2-litre mHawk turbo diesel CRDe engine.

