The TVS Orbiter electric scooter was launched in India and has multiple segment-leading features and specifications. The new e-scooter from TVS Motor Company comes with features such as 14-inch front alloy wheels, 12-inch rear wheels, 34-litre under-the-seat storage and various other tech features. The TVS Orbiter offers various safety and riding features such as hill hold assist, USB-charging, Bluetooth-connected features, turn-by-turn navigation, safety alerts, parking assist and cruise control. It comes with a minimalist design and modern features. TVS Orbiter price in India starts at INR 99,900 (ex-showroom, Bangalore). TVS Raider Super Squad Edition Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine-Inspired Bike Launched in India.

TVS Orbiter Price in India Revealed

TVS Orbiter E-Scooter (Photo Credits: TVS Motor Company)

