New Delhi, August 26: TVS Raider Super Squad Edition has been launched in India at starting price of INR 99,465. The new model comes with visually appealing design and taken from Marvel Comics characters. Most notably, the Raider Super Squad Edition brings two major colour combination - one is based on Deadpool and other based on Wolverine. The company has introduced six variants of this model in India.

The bike will suit those riders inspired by or familiar with popular Marvel's characters. The bike boasts fresh decals and graphics that shows the facial parts of Deadpool and Wolverine, giving them a unique look. The TVS Raider Super Squad Edition Deadpool variant comes with combination of black and red colours and the Wolverine variant comes with black and light blue.

TVS Raider Super Squad Edition Specifications and Features

