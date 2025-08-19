Volkswagen has announced a paid subscription plan for speed. This means that ID.3 will have to pay a monthly fee to drive a car at top speed and unlock full 228 bhp. The Volkswagen subscription plan has been introduced for customers who want to increase the power of some of its electric vehicles, reported BBC. According to VW's statement, the 'optional power upgrade' will cost GBP 16.50 (around USD 22 and INR 2,000), or they can pay GBP 649 for a lifetime subscription. Volkswagen reportedly said that it was offering customers a choice with the feature. Toyota Camry Sprint Edition Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Latest Hybrid Electric Vehicle in India.

Volkswagen Subscription Plan for Speed Announced

Volkswagen has released a vehicle that gates its full horsepower behind a paid subscription Users have to pay a monthly fee of around $20 to drive the car at top speed pic.twitter.com/TMCh3748pb — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 17, 2025

