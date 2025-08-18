New Delhi, August 18: Toyota Camry Sprint Edition is launched in India. The Hybrid Electric vehicle comes with a dual-tone exterior design. It features matte black tape detailing on the engine hood, roof, and trunk of the vehicle, which gives the sedan a bold and sporty appearance. The Toyota Camry Sprint Edition price in India is set at INR 48,50,000 (ex-showroom).

The Toyota Camry Sprint Edition is offered in five dual-tone colour options. It includes Emotional Red & Matte Black, Platinum White Pearl & Matte Black, Cement Grey & Matte Black, Precious Metal & Matte Black, and Dark Blue Metallic & Matte Black. Toyota said, "Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle-Sprint Edition, a sportier and more dynamic expression of its iconic luxury hybrid electric sedan. The Camry Sprint Edition reflects an enthusiastic persona – designed for those who seek fun-to-drive experience wrapped in sporty sophistication." Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Launched in India, Bookings Will Open on August 23, 2025; Check Price and Features.

Toyota Camry Sprint Edition Specifications and Features

The Toyota Camry Sprint Edition is powered by a 2.5L Dynamic Force Engine, paired with an e-CVT transmission. The Camry Sprint Edition offers a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support and memory function, ventilated front seats, and paddle shifters for a sportier drive. The Sprint Edition is equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which includes features like Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with full-speed range, Lane Departure Alert, Lane Tracing Assist, and Automatic High Beam. It also comes with nine airbags, vehicle stability control, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist Control, an Electronic Parking Brake with Brake Hold, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and a 360-degree Panoramic View Monitor. Volvo EX30 Launch in India Likely in September; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Electric Mid-Size SUV.

The Toyota Camry Sprint Edition comes with 5th generation Hybrid electric technology, delivering a combined output of 169 kW. It comes with multiple drive modes, including Eco, Normal, and Sport. The sedan offers a fuel efficiency of 25.49 km/litre, making it one of the most efficient in its class. Toyota is providing an 8-year or 1,60,000 km warranty on the vehicle.

