Volkswagen Golf GTI hatchback is launched in India at a starting price of INR 52.99 lakh. The VW Golf GTI pre-bookings began on May 5, 2025, ahead of the launch today. This model comes with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates a maximum of 265 hp power and 370 Nm peak torque. The Volkswagen Golf GTI's engine is mated with a seven-speed DSG gearbox. It can go from 0 to 100 kmph within 5.9 seconds. Besides, the VW Golf GTI hatchback comes with several notable features inside and has LED headlights, X-shaped fog lamps and 18-inch wheels. Tata Altroz Facelift Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Altroz From Tata Motors Launched in India.

VW Golf GTI Hatchback Launched in India

