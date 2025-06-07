Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer of OPPO (Oppo) and Founder of OnePlus, shared a post on June 6, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and announced a new partnership with Volkswagen. He revealed that the two companies have signed a bilateral patent licensing agreement focused to bring innovation in vehicles. Lau stated, "This bilateral patent licensing agreement will introduce innovative technology in connected vehicles and enhance the driving experience for users worldwide." Motorola Edge 60 Launch in India on June 10; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO and Volkswagen Join Hands for Connected Car Technology

Excited to announce our partnership with Volkswagen! 🚗🤝 This bilateral patent licensing agreement will introduce innovative technology in connected vehicles and enhance the driving experience for users worldwide. pic.twitter.com/E0ul4cmJwo — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) June 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)