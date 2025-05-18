Volkswagen Golf GTI pre-bookings started on May 5, 2025, and the upcoming car is reportedly set to launch this month; however, the date has yet to be announced. The VW Golf GTI will feature a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that could generate 265 hp power and 370 Nm peak torque. It will be paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Volkswagen Golf GTI will offer a top speed of 250 kmph (electronically limited) and take 5.9 seconds to go from 0 to 100 kmph. Volkswagen Golf GTI price could be around INR 50 lakh (ex-showroom), and it would have a sleek design. The new Golf GTI features a sportier design with sharper lines, updated LED lights, and aerodynamic tweaks while retaining its classic hatchback silhouette. Citroen C3 CNG Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Citroen C3 Hatchback Launched in India.

VW Golf GT Launching Soon in India

A machine this fast deserves a playground to match. And it's about to get one. Stay tuned.#GolfGTI #VolkswagenIndia #Volkswagen pic.twitter.com/c73eykK6Uy — Volkswagen India (@volkswagenindia) May 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)