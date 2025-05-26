Volkswagen Golf GTI Golf GTI will be launched today in India. It will feature a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine capable of generating 265 hp power and 370 Nm peak torque. The VW Golf GTI hatchback can go from 0–100 km/h in 5.9 seconds, with a 250 km/h top speed. Volkswagen Golf GTI price in India is expected to be INR 50 to INR 52 lakh. It will include a 12.9-inch infotainment system, 12.9-inch digital cluster, ADAS, panoramic sunroof and many other features. German Electric Mobility Association, BEM, Files for Bankruptcy Amid Difficult Development of Automotive Industry in Country.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Launching Today in India

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)