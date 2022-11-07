After laying off roughly half its workforce on Friday, Twitter has now reached out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs. According to reports, the microblogging platform has asked the employees to return back. As per reports, the company's management is now trying to bring back dozens of its workers. Reportedly, some employees are now needed or were laid off by mistake. Elon Musk Begins Crackdown on ‘Impersonators’, Says ‘Twitter Accounts Engaging in Impersonation Without Specifying ’Parody’ To Be Suspended Without Warning’.

Twitter Asking Employees To Return

After laying off roughly half its workforce on Friday, Twitter is now reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return https://t.co/iCSe4jlFP9 — Bloomberg (@business) November 7, 2022

