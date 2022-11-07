Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter recently said that Twitter handles that are engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended from the platform. "Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning," Musk's tweet read. He also said that suspension will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue. Twitter To Delay Blue Badge Changes Until After US Midterm Elections, Say Reports.

There Will Be No Warning

Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

