Shares of Bank of India Ltd (NSE: BANKINDIA) inched higher on Tuesday, October 7, following the bank’s strong Q2 FY26 global business growth. The stock opened at INR 127.75 against its previous close of INR 126.04, and by 10:15 AM, it was trading at INR 126.33, up 0.23% in early trade. According to the bank’s provisional quarterly update, domestic deposits rose 8.5% YoY to INR 7.3 lakh crore, while gross domestic advances increased 14.62% to INR 5.97 lakh crore. Globally, Bank of India’s total business grew 11.8% to INR 15.62 lakh crore, with global gross advances rising 13.94% to INR 7.09 lakh crore and global deposits up 10.08% to INR 8.53 lakh crore. The stock has a 52-week high of INR 130.24 and a 52-week low of INR 90.05, indicating moderate volatility. Trent Share Price Today, October 7: Trent Shares Dip 2.08% to INR 4,678 After Q2 FY26 Revenue Report; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Bank of India Share Price Today, October 7:

Bank of India Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)