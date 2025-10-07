Shares of Trent Ltd (NSE: TRENT) dipped on Tuesday, October 7, after the company released its Q2 FY26 revenue report, reflecting cautious investor sentiment. The stock opened at INR 4,695.00 against its previous close of INR 4,777.30, and by 9:53 AM, it was trading at INR 4,678, down 2.08% in early trade. Trent reported a 17% YoY increase in standalone revenue to INR 5,002 crore for the September quarter, while H1 FY26 revenue grew 19% YoY. The company’s store portfolio as of September 30, 2025, included 261 Westside stores, 806 Zudio stores (including 3 in UAE), and 34 other lifestyle outlets. The stock has a 52-week high of INR 8,345 and a 52-week low of INR 4,488, reflecting its recent volatility in the market. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, October 7, 2025: Bharti Airtel, Dilip Buildcon and Zydus Lifesciences Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Trent Share Price Today, October 7:

Trent Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

