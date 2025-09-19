Canara Bank Share Price (NSE: CANBK) opened at 116.90 INR on September 19, 2025, and traded within a range of 115.55 INR to 117.10 INR during the day. The stock was at 117.40 INR, marking a gain of 1.99 INR (1.72%) from the previous close of 115.41 INR. This rise reflects the broader positive sentiment in the banking sector, as investors respond favorably to recent developments. Canara Bank’s subsidiary, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, received SEBI approval for its upcoming IPO, boosting investor confidence. Strong financial performance, including a five-year CAGR profit growth of 61% and a dividend yield of 3.47%, makes the stock attractive for long-term investors. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, September 19, 2025: Adani Ports, Vedanta and IHCL Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Canara Bank Share Price

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)