Mumbai, September 19: Stocks of several companies will in focus today, September 19, especially of Adani Group as Sebi has cleared firms such as Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Power, and Adani Enterprises of all Hindenburg allegations. Today's Today's trading session will see investors and market enthusiast buy and sell stocks as the stock market opens for business. As investors and traders prepare for buying and selling of shares, we bring you list of stocks which are expected to be in focus during Friday's trading session.

Shares of Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Power, Adani Enterprises, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, Indian Hotels Company Limited, One MobiKwik Systems Ltd, John Cockerill India, and Unichem Laboratories Ltd likley to be on the list of stocks to watch out for. Of these, stocks of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (NSE: ADANIPORTS), Adani Power Limited (NSE: ADANIPOWER) and Adani Enterprises Limited (NSE: ADANIENT) will be in spotlight during today's trading session. Stock Market Holidays in September 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Share Market Holidays Here.

Stocks of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (NSE: ADANIPORTS), Adani Power Limited (NSE: ADANIPOWER) closed Thursday's trading session in green after registering a growth of INR 4.90 and INR 3 each. On the other hand, shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited (NSE: TEXRAIL) and Vedanta Limited (NSE: VEDL) both closed in red after falling by INR 1.66 and INR 1.55 each respectively.

That said, stocks of One Mobikwik Systems Limited (NSE: MOBIKWIK) and Unichem Laboratories Limited (NSE: UNICHEMLAB) both ended last trading session of Thursday on a positive note. Notablty, stocks of One Mobikwik Systems Limited (NSE: MOBIKWIK) and Unichem Laboratories Limited (NSE: UNICHEMLAB) rose by INR 2.48 and INR 1.50 each. ‘Hindenburg Claims Were Baseless’: Gautam Adani Speaks on SEBI Orders, Says ‘Those Who Spread False Narratives Owe Nation Apology’.

Similarly, shares of Indian Hotels Co Ltd (BSE: IHCL) and John Cockerill India Ltd (BSE: COCKERILL) ended Thursday's trading session in green after rising by INR 0.95 and INR 454.60 each.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

