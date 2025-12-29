Shares of Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC) opened on a positive note today, December 29, as soon as the stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), stocks of Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC) were trading at INR 647.30 and rose by INR 10.05 or 1.58 per cent. Notably, shares of Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC) saw their 52-week 656.35 today and a 52-week low of INR 378.15 on March 3 this year. Stock Market Holidays in 2026: NSE To Observe 15 Non-Trading Days in Coming Year, Check Full List Here.

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today, December 29, 2025

Shares of Hindustan Zinc opened on a positive note today (Photo Credits: NSE)

