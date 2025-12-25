Indian stock markets will remain closed on Thursday, December 25, 2025, on account of the Christmas holiday, giving investors a pause before the year-end. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will be shut for all trading activities, including equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing segments. Commodity markets will also observe a complete shutdown, with the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) remaining closed during both morning and evening sessions. December 25 marks the final trading holiday of the calendar year 2025. The domestic markets are scheduled to resume normal operations on Friday. Notably, Indian stock exchanges observed a total of 14 trading holidays during the year across various national and regional occasions. Stock Market Holidays in 2026: NSE To Observe 15 Non-Trading Days in Coming Year, Check Full List Here.

Is Stock Market Open or Closed Today?

