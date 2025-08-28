Stocks of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd (BSE: CIANAGRO) opened in green today, August 28. According to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), shares of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd (BSE: CIANAGRO) were trading at INR 701.50 and saw a growth of INR 33.40 or 5.00 per cent. Notably, stocks of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd (BSE: CIANAGRO) saw their 52-week high of INR 701.50 today and low of INR 107.35 on August 29 last year. CIAN Agro Industries Share Price Hits All-Time High Amid Debate Over Ethanol-Blended Petrol's Impact on Vehicles and Govt's Push for E20.

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd Share Price Today, August 28, 2025

Share price of CIAN Agro Industries hits an all-time high (Photo Credits: BSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)