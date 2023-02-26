Elon Musk called the media racist after a cartoonist he regularly engages with on Twitter faced blowback for encouraging White Americans to avoid Black people. Scott Adams, the creator of the long-running Dilbert comic strip, said during a YouTube show last week that his best advice for White Americans “is to get the hell away from Black people.” Elon Musk Says ‘What We Need Is TruthGPT’ After Issuing Stark Warning Over AI.

Elon Musk Wades Into Controversy Over Dilbert Cartoonist Scott Adams:

Elon Musk wades into the controversy over Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams https://t.co/tX7NWqN88D — Bloomberg (@business) February 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)