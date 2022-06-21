An iconic giant floating Hong Kong restaurant has capsized in the South China Sea, less than one week after it was towed away from the city. Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises Ltd. said the Jumbo Floating Restaurant encountered “adverse conditions” as it was passing the Xisha Islands, also known as the Paracel Islands. According to a statement , water entered the 260-foot-long vessel and it began to tip Saturday. Opened in 1976 by the late casino tycoon Stanley Ho and designed like a Chinese imperial palace, the restaurant drew visitors from Queen Elizabeth II to Tom Cruise.

