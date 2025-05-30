IFCI share price (NSE: IFCI) declined sharply in early trade on May 30, falling by 5.71% to INR 67.66 on the NSE as of 9:54 am IST. The drop of INR 4.10 comes amid broader market weakness and profit booking by investors. The stock, which has recently seen strong upward momentum, faced resistance at higher levels. Analysts suggest cautious trading as volatility persists, with further cues awaited from macroeconomic data and market sentiment. Suzlon Energy Share Price Today, May 26: Stocks of Suzlon Energy Limited Rise by 4.42%, Check Latest Price on NSE.

IFCI Share Price

IFCI SHARE PRICE (Photo Credits: Google/NSE)

