Stocks of Kaynes Technology India Limited (NSE: KAYNES) opened in green today, December 9. As soon as the stock market opened for business, shares of Kaynes Technology India Limited (NSE: KAYNES) started to trade on a positive note. Shares of Kaynes Technology India Limited (NSE: KAYNES) were trading at INR 3,872 and rose by INR 65 or 1.71 per cent. Notably, stocks of Kaynes Technology India Limited (NSE: KAYNES) saw their 52-week high of INR 7,822 on January 1 this year and low of INR 3,712.50 today, December 9. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, December 09, 2025: IndiGo, Larsen & Toubro, and ICICI Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Kaynes Technology Share Price Today, December 9, 2025

Shares of Kaynes Technology opened in the green today (Photo Credits: NSE)

