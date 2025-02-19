According to reports, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is leaving Kentucky and shifting its headquarters to Texas. The American fast food restaurant chain, which specialises in fried chicken, is moving its US headquarters from Louisville, Kentucky, to Plano, Texas. Owner Yum Brands confirmed the news on Tuesday, February 18. It is also learned that the move will require about 100 KFC US employees to relocate over the next six months. It is also reported that the relocation is part of Yum's broader plan to have two corporate headquarters, with one in Plano and the other in California's Irvine. KFC Told To Pay INR 12,000 As Compensation for Delivering Chicken Burger Instead of Veg Order.

KFC Moves From Kentucky to Texas

JUST IN: KFC is moving its US headquarters from Kentucky to Texas — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 18, 2025

