In a scene that appeared straight out of a modern Western, a man was seen riding a horse inside a Target store in the US. A video of the man taking his horse inside a Target store has gone viral on social media. Instagram user Stephen Harmon (@cowboyatheart82) shared the video on the platform. The video has received over 3.5 million views on Instagram and over 295 thousand likes. "What are you doing? Get out of the store with a horse," a Target employee can be heard telling the man in the viral video. After taking a lap around the store, the horse and riders were escorted out by security. Pokémon Card Theft in LA: Robbers Steal Valuable Trading Cards Worth Nearly INR 3 Crore in Armed Robbery in US, Video Surfaces.

Horseback Inside Target:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Harmon (@cowboyatheart82)

