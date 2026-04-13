Larsen and Toubro (NSE: LT) share price opened in red on Monday, April 13, 2026. The Larsen and Toubro (NSE: LT) share price was trading at INR 3,929.00, up by INR 30.90 or 0.78%. Construction giant Larsen & Toubro Limited could show volatile moves as tensions in West Asia escalated after the failure of talks. L&T derives a significant portion of its revenue from the Middle East countries. Additionally, L&T has informed that L&T Realty Properties Limited (L&T RPL), a wholly owned subsidiary, has executed a share purchase and shareholders’ agreement for acquisition of 100 per cent stake in International Green Scapes Limited (IGSL). With this, IGSL ahs now become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

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